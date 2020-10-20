Clara Lowen Hermanson
Lexington - Clara A. Lowen Hermanson, 98, passed away in the late afternoon of Sunday, October 11, 2020. Clara was born on January 26, 1922 to the late Henry and Anna (Plenge) Roggenkamp in Louisville, Kentucky. Clara worked as an executive secretary for Vermont American until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Providence Christian Church in Lexington, and a long-time member of Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville prior to moving to Lexington in 2012. She especially loved spending time with family and was involved in many church groups, homemakers' clubs, etc. She loved to cook, garden, golf, read and especially enjoyed watching the birds out her kitchen windows. Clara is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Ken) Davenport; Patti (Michael) McCord and Jenny (Randy) Boldt; as well as her stepchildren, Rick (Sharon) Hermanson; Diane (Ronnie Nevitt) Willoughby; Denise Hermanson and Renee (George) Winebrenner. She loved her 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and siblings, Clara was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Lowen, and Amos "Herm" Hermanson and her son, Jimmie D. Lowen. Visitation for Clara will be on Friday, October 23rd from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Milward - Southland located at 391 Southland Dr. Funeral service will commence at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24th with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens. In honor of her legacy, Clara's family requests memorial donations be directed to Providence Christian Church, 101 Providence Way, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during these events. To share a remembrance of Clara or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.