1/1
Clara Lowen Hermanson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Lowen Hermanson

Lexington - Clara A. Lowen Hermanson, 98, passed away in the late afternoon of Sunday, October 11, 2020. Clara was born on January 26, 1922 to the late Henry and Anna (Plenge) Roggenkamp in Louisville, Kentucky. Clara worked as an executive secretary for Vermont American until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Providence Christian Church in Lexington, and a long-time member of Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville prior to moving to Lexington in 2012. She especially loved spending time with family and was involved in many church groups, homemakers' clubs, etc. She loved to cook, garden, golf, read and especially enjoyed watching the birds out her kitchen windows. Clara is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Ken) Davenport; Patti (Michael) McCord and Jenny (Randy) Boldt; as well as her stepchildren, Rick (Sharon) Hermanson; Diane (Ronnie Nevitt) Willoughby; Denise Hermanson and Renee (George) Winebrenner. She loved her 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and siblings, Clara was preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Lowen, and Amos "Herm" Hermanson and her son, Jimmie D. Lowen. Visitation for Clara will be on Friday, October 23rd from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Milward - Southland located at 391 Southland Dr. Funeral service will commence at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24th with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens. In honor of her legacy, Clara's family requests memorial donations be directed to Providence Christian Church, 101 Providence Way, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during these events. To share a remembrance of Clara or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved