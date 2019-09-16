Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Meadows Cemetery
Clara Lucille Green Obituary
Clara Lucille Green

Louisville -

Green, Clara Lucille, 93, of Louisville died Friday September 13, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit. She was a native of Belltown, TN and a retired employee of the Jefferson County Department of Human Services.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews whom include Tomeka Jordan Nashville, TN.

A grave side service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Green Meadows Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are to take form of donation to the .

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
