|
|
Clara Lucille Green
Louisville -
Green, Clara Lucille, 93, of Louisville died Friday September 13, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit. She was a native of Belltown, TN and a retired employee of the Jefferson County Department of Human Services.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews whom include Tomeka Jordan Nashville, TN.
A grave side service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Green Meadows Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are to take form of donation to the .
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019