Clara M. (Uebelhoer) Butler



New Albany - Clara Mae (Uebelhoer) Butler, 91, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Clara was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was a past manager of the O.L.P.H. Catholic School Cafeteria. In her spare time, she liked to read, shop, and spend time with her grandchildren.



She was born on January 21, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Henrietta (Lynch) Uebelhoer. Along with her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Butler, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.



Clara is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne "Sue" Maupin; grandchildren, Daniel (Kellie) Maupin, Kyle (Stacey) Maupin, and Evan Maupin; sisters, Helen Pfersching, Betty Whitworth, and Bessie Schweinhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 10AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.



The family requests that contributions in Clara's memory be made to .



