Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
639 S. Shelby Street
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Kuhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl Obituary
Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl

Louisville - Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children, Michael Kuhl, Marchell Puckett (Leonard), Susanna Burger (Tim), Ronald, Anthony (Sharon), Frances Lassell, Rose Flowers, and Robert Kuhl; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Beavin Carter, brother-in-law, Herb Scales; many nieces and nephews, and best friend Liz Bruner

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her caregivers, Heather, Rebecca, Jennifer, Theresa, and Nurse Practitioner Gay Lawton, and the Amedisys team, for all their love and care.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 S. Shelby Street, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road ("in St. Matthews") and after 10 am on Wednesday, November 7th, before leaving for mass.

In keeping with Clara's wishes, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Paul's Indian Mission c/o Sister Miriam Shindler, 102 Church Drive, Marty SD, 57261-0266, or to the Sewing and Quilting Society of St. Joseph Children's Home.

Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to see complete obituary information, or to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -