Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl
Louisville - Clara Mae Beavin Kuhl, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Michael Kuhl, Marchell Puckett (Leonard), Susanna Burger (Tim), Ronald, Anthony (Sharon), Frances Lassell, Rose Flowers, and Robert Kuhl; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Beavin Carter, brother-in-law, Herb Scales; many nieces and nephews, and best friend Liz Bruner
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her caregivers, Heather, Rebecca, Jennifer, Theresa, and Nurse Practitioner Gay Lawton, and the Amedisys team, for all their love and care.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 639 S. Shelby Street, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road ("in St. Matthews") and after 10 am on Wednesday, November 7th, before leaving for mass.
In keeping with Clara's wishes, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Paul's Indian Mission c/o Sister Miriam Shindler, 102 Church Drive, Marty SD, 57261-0266, or to the Sewing and Quilting Society of St. Joseph Children's Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019