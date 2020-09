Clara Marguerite EggenCharlestown, IN - Clara Marguerite Eggen, 87, of formerly of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Ripley Crossing in Milan, IN.Clara was born on September 10, 1933 in Pine Grove, PA to Anton and Sarah Berger Hansen. She was a loving mother and housewife and a member of Restoration Christian Church in Sellersburg, IN.Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Eggen, Sr.; children, Don S. Reed, Darrell Reed, Darlene Riehle, Dawn Reed and brother, Paul Hansen.Clara is survived by her children, David (Paulette) Reed of St. Albam, WV, Diana Reed of Charlestown, Daniel (Debra) Reed of Beaverton, OR, Donna Overstreet of Batesville, IN, Dennis (Lorene) Reed of Milan, Debra Wiggers of Batesville, IN, Della Chapman of Batesville, IN, Dale (Cathy) Reed of Chapmanville, WV, Denise (Terry) Bostic of Blooming Rose, WV, Doug (Gloria) Reed of Chandler, AZ, 27 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be at 12 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm at the Grayson Funeral Home.