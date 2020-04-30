Clara Marie (Boots) Byrne



Louisville - Clara Marie (Boots) Byrne passed away at Hosparus in Louisville April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Jacob Franke, husband William Byrne Jr. sister, Norma, and brothers George and Don. Clara is survived by her son, William Byrne III (Linda) and her sister Dorothy Irvin. She had two grandchildren and five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Clara was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a memorial service will be held when possible.









