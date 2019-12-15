Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Rhodes Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Rhodes Stone Obituary
Clara Rhodes Stone

Louisville - Clara Rhodes Stone passed away on December 14, 2019, but only after a grand celebration of her 100th Birthday on September 2nd. which was attended by beloved family and numerous friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband F. Daniel and son, Daniel, as well as, her 3 brothers Chester, Grover, and Harry and 1 sister Esther.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Michael), daughter in law Connie, 2 grandchildren Megan and Abby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clara devoted her life to helping others and did this best as a high school teacher at Shawnee for over 20 years. She stayed active in church as long as she was able and especially enjoyed Sunday School and Circle A.

Clara will be missed by all of us, but we now know she is at peace with her heavenly father.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 18th from 3- 6 pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Lane.

In lieu of Flowers please donate to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -