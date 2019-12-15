|
Clara Rhodes Stone
Louisville - Clara Rhodes Stone passed away on December 14, 2019, but only after a grand celebration of her 100th Birthday on September 2nd. which was attended by beloved family and numerous friends.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband F. Daniel and son, Daniel, as well as, her 3 brothers Chester, Grover, and Harry and 1 sister Esther.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Michael), daughter in law Connie, 2 grandchildren Megan and Abby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clara devoted her life to helping others and did this best as a high school teacher at Shawnee for over 20 years. She stayed active in church as long as she was able and especially enjoyed Sunday School and Circle A.
Clara will be missed by all of us, but we now know she is at peace with her heavenly father.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 18th from 3- 6 pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Lane.
In lieu of Flowers please donate to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019