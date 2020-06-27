Clara Sophia (Kemp) Thomas
Louisville - Clara Sophia (Kemp) Thomas of Louisville, KY. Passed away peacefully with family present on Saturday, June 13th., 2020 at the age of 73. Clara is survived by her husband, Elmer, 7 children, Tony (Pam) Thomas, Tom (Michelle LaFollette) Thomas, Laurie (Sam) Cosentino, Martin (Caralee) Wittiveen-Lane, Melissa Lane, Todd (Kristin) Thomas, and Erin Thomas, 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Kemp, brother, Jerry Kemp, and granddaughter, Shelby thomas.

Clara was a proud graduate of the old Louisville general hospital school of nursing in 1967 and later added degrees from Midway University, Midway, KY. She spent her entire career in nursing both in hospitals and related private companies.

Clara's passion before and after retirement was her family and extended family whom she enjoyed and loved dearly.

Cremation was chosen. A small, private celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY humane society as she was a lifetime supporter of animal rescue.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
