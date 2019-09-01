Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Walker Obituary
Clara Walker

Louisville - Clara Walker, 92 of Louisville, passed away August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lowell and Olive Stewart. She was a devoted member of Okolona Christian Church, and she attended their Loyal Workers class.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years: Harold Walker.

Left to cherish Clara's memories are her daughter: Sheila Walker-Forrest; her grandchildren: Justin Walker (Lydia), Jatanya Kerney, and Jasmine Forrest; her great-grandchildren: Jamison Forrest, Gracie Ballinger, Brennan Forrest-Wallen, and Gabriel Kerney; her only surviving sibling: Elaine Veech; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to Okolona Christian Church 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3 from 12-8 PM at the funeral home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now