|
|
Clara Walker
Louisville - Clara Walker, 92 of Louisville, passed away August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lowell and Olive Stewart. She was a devoted member of Okolona Christian Church, and she attended their Loyal Workers class.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years: Harold Walker.
Left to cherish Clara's memories are her daughter: Sheila Walker-Forrest; her grandchildren: Justin Walker (Lydia), Jatanya Kerney, and Jasmine Forrest; her great-grandchildren: Jamison Forrest, Gracie Ballinger, Brennan Forrest-Wallen, and Gabriel Kerney; her only surviving sibling: Elaine Veech; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to Okolona Christian Church 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3 from 12-8 PM at the funeral home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019