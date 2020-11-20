Clara Webb RoedererLouisville - Clara Webb Roederer passed into the Kingdom of God on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Audobon Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. She was surrounded by her husband, daughter and son.Clara was born August 12, 1944 in Louisville, KY where she grew up and lived most of her life.She graduated from Manual High School in 1963. That year she went to work for Perkins Motors where she met a handsome young mechanic who drove a 409 convertible. They dated for the next two years until he was drafted into the US Army. After basic training, they married at St. Paul's Catholic Church on December 30, 1965. Two days later, they packed up their car and drove to Ft. Hood, Texas where they were stationed, to start their amazing life together. While there, she worked at the Ft. Hood Army Airfield as a secretary to the Sgt-Major.They returned to Louisville in April 1967 and bought the house where they raised their family and built beautiful memories together until her death.In February 1968, they welcomed their daughter, Sheri, and one year later, their son Jeff.She was a full-time mother and homemaker until her children started school. She went to work for VA Hospital and then Naval Ordnance as an engineering technician until 1991 when she and her husband went to North Topsail Island, NC for a construction project at Camp LeJeune Marine Base.They returned to their home in Louisville in 1994 and excitedly settled into their role as grandparents.Clara enjoyed life to the fullest and always put her family first. She loved going to the boat, movies, square dancing, bowling, and reading.She is preceded in death by her parents Mary and James Watson, and her brothers Jimmy and Joe Watson.Clara is survived by her loving husband of 55 years James "Ron" Roederer, her adoring children Sheri Donahue (Victor Korfhage) and Jeff (Ruth), her grandchildren Kevin (Rebekah), Chrissy Fisher (Travis) and Ryan Donahue (Abigail Hamilton), great-grandchildren Andrew and Peyton, sister Rosie Townsend (Bob) and brother David Watson (Connie).Her services will be private in compliance with COVID-19 requirements. The family will welcome being contacted.