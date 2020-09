Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence B. Dishman



Clarence B. Dishman 90 went to eternal rest on September 9, 2020.



Visitation 10-12 Noon with Services to follow Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1310 West Broadway. Perryman's Mortuary, 3237 West Broadway in charge of arrangements.









