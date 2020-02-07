|
Clarence Bernard Diersing, Jr.
Port Charlotte, FL - Clarence Bernard Diersing, Jr., 89 of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Clarence was born November 21, 1930 in Shively, Kentucky to the late Clarence and Vella Diersing. Clarence was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He married his true love Virginia "Jenny" Lee Diersing in 1952. In 1993, after a career as a Code Compliance Administrator for the City of Newport News, Virginia, he retired to Port Charlotte. Clarence was a lifelong nature photographer and served as a Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte
He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, Bryant (Nancy) Diersing of Key Largo, FL. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia and sister, V. Francis Shelton of Louisville, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Roberson Funeral Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tidwell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or www.tidewellhospice.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020