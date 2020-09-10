1/1
Clarence Billy Dishman Sr.
Clarence Billy Dishman Sr

Clarence Billy Dishman Sr was born May 25, 1930 in Louisville, KY; to the late Clarence "Pick" and Florence "Sis" Dishman. He is preceded in death by two sisters; Delores Dishman and Val Spears.

After ninety fruitful and productive years; Clarence Billy Dishman Sr. was called home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Billy or "Dish" as he was known to his numerous friends and family; leaves to cherish his memories; a loving wife of 62 years; Nella Dishman; five wonderful children; Cassandra Niece (Robert), Pewee Valley, Ky, Clarence Billy Jr. (Karen), Louisville, KY, Cynthia Kirk (Sam), Antioch, TN, Colan Dedric (Tracy), Missouri City, TX and Cris Edward (Jennifer), Bradenton, FL.

His legacy includes eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

As a lifelong member of St. Augustine and Christ the King parish, Billy served on numerous committees; faithfully serving the parishes on all levels.

He served in the Navy as a member of the Underwater Demolition (UDT). During his time in the military, he was awarded The National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal (2 stars) and the China Service Medal.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Augustine Church. Burial at the Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 virus; there will be a limited number of guests allowed to attend the service. All guests are required to wear a mask at all times.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
