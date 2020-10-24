Clarence Case
Okolona - Clarence Edward Case, age 89, of Okolona passed from this Earth Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and was called to his heavenly home. Mr. Case was born on October 8, 1931 in Larue County, KY to the late Thomas David Case and Mandy Bell (Lindsey) Phelps. He was a native of Hodgenville and was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth Case; daughter, Carolyn Sue Roberts; and brothers and sisters, Nancy Case, Frank Case, Melford Case, Opal Peacock, Charles Case, G.E. Phelps and Elmer Phelps.
The world lost a great man, a veteran, a husband, a father, a grandpa, and a great grandpa, but above all a Christian. We are eternally thankful for his example and the legacy that he left behind. He certainly fought the good fight and kept the faith to the end, and now, he can enjoy his eternal reward. He will be greatly missed.
At 19 years of age, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951-1955 serving in the Korean War. He was stationed at Mare Island Naval Base in California. He was in the submarine force Pacific Theatre and was shipped out to Pearl Harbor for the remainder of his tour. His duties and charge were that of the entire power supply for the submarine. He was one of the greatest generations.
He returned home to start a family and worked for Jefferson Smurfit/Container Corporation of America and remained a valued employee of 40 years. He was a machine operator and troubleshooter for the Kentucky region. He was a member of the Manslick Road Church of Christ and served the Lord for 70 years, putting God first, others second and himself last.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Randall E. Case, Sr. (Libby); grandchildren, Randall E. Case, Jr. (Amy), Evie Griffith (Skip) and Missy Pepper (Frankie); great-grandchildren, Micah Case, Sadie Case, Caden Griffith, Alexis Roberts, Estin Farino and Julyana Farino; many nieces and nephews; and a host of brothers and sisters in Christ and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3-8 pm and Wednesday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Honor Flight Bluegrass (P.O. Box 991364 Louisville, KY 40269-1634) Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com