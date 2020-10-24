HE WAS ALWAYS KNOWN AS UNCLE BULLDOG TO US KIDS GROWING UP, I REMEBER VISTING HIM AND AUNT MARY ALL TIME ON INDIAN TRAIL HE WAS ALWAYS JOKING. LAST YEAR HE CAME VISIT MY DAD, HIS BROTHER SEVERAL TIMES WAS SO GLAD THAT THEY HAD THAT TIME. RIP UNCLE BULLDOG YOU WITH THE FAMILY NOW.

margaret marie dominguez

Family