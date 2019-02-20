|
|
Clarence E. Bradley
Louisville - 89, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1929 in Louisville. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was a successful businessman which allowed him to retire at the young age of 50.
Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Amy (Moody) Bradley; his previous wife Helen (Becker) Bradley; and a step son, Randy Napier.
Left to cherish his memory are his step children, Claude Napier (Jackee), Glenda Simpson (Kevin), Kenneth Moody, and David Moody (Mary); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will accept guests for a visitation to honor his life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019