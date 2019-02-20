Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Bradley


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence E. Bradley Obituary
Clarence E. Bradley

Louisville - 89, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1929 in Louisville. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was a successful businessman which allowed him to retire at the young age of 50.

Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Amy (Moody) Bradley; his previous wife Helen (Becker) Bradley; and a step son, Randy Napier.

Left to cherish his memory are his step children, Claude Napier (Jackee), Glenda Simpson (Kevin), Kenneth Moody, and David Moody (Mary); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will accept guests for a visitation to honor his life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.