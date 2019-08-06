|
Clarence Eugene "Gene" Brown
Louisville - Gene passed to the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dianah Ruth Wright Brown, sister Eva Deane Elkins, sons Steven (Laura), Michael (Debbie), and David (Tamra), grandchildren Cory, Christy, Patrick, Philip, Russell, Tanner, and Trent, and two great-grandchildren, Christian and Caitlyn Brown.
He was born November 17, 1934 to Willard and Louisa Brown of Marlowe, Ky. He was reared in the small town of Whitco, KY and graduated high school in Whitesburg in the class of 1953. He went on to attend UK for three years majoring in engineering.
He served in the Air Force at Turner Air Force Base in Georgia and Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas.
Gene retired in1989 from General Electric after 30 years in Refrigeration and Home Laundry.
Gene was very involved in community service and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel for serving ten years in leadership positions of Troop 56 at the Fern Creek United Methodist Church. He was a member of the same church, singing in the choir and serving in various volunteer roles.
Gene was known as a hard worker and was always willing to help others when needed. He was a skilled mechanic, appliance repairman, and computer technician. He and his unique sense of humor will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service is 11:00am Thursday, Aug. 8 at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Visitation is 2-7:00pm Wednesday, Aug 7.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be sent to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child or Fern Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019