Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Clarence Henry Lange

Clarence Henry Lange Obituary
Clarence Henry Lange

Louisville - loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away Saturday, November 30th at age 94. He is survived by his devoted wife of 74 years, Mary Lee (Donovan); his grandchildren Erica Kiefer (Nick) and Robert Lange; his three great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Logan, and Amelia; other family members whom he loved dearly including Susan, Shiloh, and Caleb; and many good friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine Lange, and his children: Sally and Terry.

Clarence was a long time member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, and later at St. Margret Mary. He was a WWII Navy Vet, and served in the Pacific theatre at the Battle of Guadalcanal. He was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School, class of 1943 and a long time employee of the L&N Railroad.

During his life, Clarence was able to travel from coast to coast, and was a proud sailboat owner for over 20 years. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and was a very talented artist.

Even at 94 years old, Clarence had a big personality and made friends everywhere he went. He always had a big smile and a joke to tell. The world was a better place because of his presence and he will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held from noon until two on Thursday, December 5th at Newcomer Funeral Home (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). A memorial service will be held immediately following. His family would like to thank Magnolia Springs East and Kathy Gahm for their friendship and support in his final days.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
