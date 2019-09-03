|
Clarence "Bob" Hill
Louisville - Clarence Robert "Bob" Hill, 82, husband to the late Glenda Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, September 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the patriarch of the Hill family. The eldest son of David and Loraine Hill, he was proud of his Portland roots. Bob was an Air Force veteran who served in Korea, and spent a career working as a foreman at B.F. Goodrich. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed a funny joke, a daily bourbon and a good cigar. He and his wife Glenda loved to travel and enjoy life after he retired.
Above all else, Bob valued family. He was blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. All holiday occasions included family get-togethers at PawPaw and Nanny's house.
Bob was a man of strong faith. He attended Sunday services regularly at the Westport Road Church of Christ, where he developed many strong friendships.
Bob is survived by his younger brother Larry Hill (Linda), his children Martie Veverka, Cindy Aberli (David), Deana Nash (Bob), Sandy Hack (David Hendrix) and Rhonda Culver (Allen), and all of his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob is also preceded in death by his brother Davie Hill, his son, Robert Michael Hill, his daughter-in-law Medowe, his daughter Sherry Sims and his grandson Brandon Schildknecht. He is reunited with them and Glenda in Heaven.
Visitation will be held at the Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway (Shively) on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00- 8:00 pm. The celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Westport Road Church of Christ.
God bless you, PawPaw!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019