Clarence Joseph Biegert
Louisville - Clarence Joseph Biegert, 89, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Louisville on February 24, 1931, he was a son of the late August and Helen Kopp Biegert. Clarence was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gilbert, Eugene and Gerald.
After 31 years of service, he retired as the Controller for Courier-Journal Lithographing. Clarence was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church and St. Joseph Orphan's Society for many years. He volunteered for the Dream Factory where he served as the bookkeeper and also volunteered at Sacred Heart Village.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Margaret Corbett Biegert; three daughters, Cynthia Schoen (Ronald), Donna Wall (Curtis) and Theresa Moore (Jeffrey); five grandchildren, Curtis Wall II and Kayla Wall; Jared, Justin and Jordan Moore.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 19th beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Michael Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.