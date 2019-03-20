Clarence Lee Chaney



Floyds Knobs - Clarence Lee Chaney, 92, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Clarence was a United States Army/Air Corps veteran that proudly served his country during WWII. He retired from the United States Postal Service after over 35 years of dedicated service. Clarence was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church in Floyds Knobs.



He was born on September 17, 1926, in Ripley, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Ethel (Daugherty) Chaney. Clarence was also preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Chaney; and siblings, Lloyd Chaney, Edward Chaney, Sr., Mary Whalin, Georgia Brennan, Evelyn Hudson, and Millard Chaney.



Clarence is survived by his sons, Eric Chaney, Gregory Chaney, and Alex Chaney (Virginia); grandchildren, Meredith Davidson (Jason) and Aaron (Fajen); 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Cremation will follow according to Clarence's wishes, and he will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his memory be made to St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church (5719 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119).



In the near future, a multi-family homegoing and homecoming celebration of souls, both living and passed, will be held at the Love City Campus (old St. Cecilia Church and School) in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville. An announcement with details will be forthcoming.



