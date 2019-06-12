Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Clarence Steven White Obituary
Clarence Steven White

Louisville - Clarence Steven White, 62 passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.

He was a heating and air conditioning technician.

Survivors include three daughters Jenny Johns, Magen White (Troy) and Nikki McDaniel (Shaun), mother Dora White, sister Starlene Starks and 6 grandchildren Madison, Sierra, Delanie, Harleigh, Logan and Declan.

Funeral service 7 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. Visitation 1 to 7 PM with cremation to follow.

"The Time as Come to Say Goodnight."
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
