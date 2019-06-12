|
|
Clarence Steven White
Louisville - Clarence Steven White, 62 passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
He was a heating and air conditioning technician.
Survivors include three daughters Jenny Johns, Magen White (Troy) and Nikki McDaniel (Shaun), mother Dora White, sister Starlene Starks and 6 grandchildren Madison, Sierra, Delanie, Harleigh, Logan and Declan.
Funeral service 7 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. Visitation 1 to 7 PM with cremation to follow.
"The Time as Come to Say Goodnight."
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019