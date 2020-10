Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Woods



Louisville - 64, passed away October 19, 2020.



Survivors include his children; Tanesha, Clarence and Tamarra Stott, Chelsea Woods, Tresor Brown and Cameron Woods, his mother Clara Russell, 6 siblings; Rozella Weathers, JoAnn Woods, Doris, James, Andre and Johnny Russell, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral: 11 am Friday at Eastern Star Family Life Center, 2400 Howard Street, entombment; Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday at Eastern Star Family Life Center. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.









