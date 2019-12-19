Services
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-2116
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Clarice Jacobs Kinzer


1926 - 2019
Clarice Jacobs Kinzer Obituary
Clarice Jacobs Kinzer, 93, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born May 24, 1926, to the late Grover and Blanche Hisey Jacobs. She was formerly employed at Walmart in Corydon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion Kinzer; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons, Paul G. Kinzer (Bonnie) of Clarksville, Indiana, Roger G. Kinzer (Catherine) of Elizabeth, Indiana and Bill Kinzer of New Albany; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rehoboth Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Rehoboth Cemetery Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
