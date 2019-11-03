|
Clark Victor Smith
Louisville - 76, passed away November 2, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Ethel Smith. Clark served in the Navy for 3 years. After the Navy, he went on to work for Ford for 41 years prior to retiring. Clark was an avid bowler, even scoring perfect games from time to time.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife: Sue Smith.
Left to cherish Clark's memories is his son: Brian Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11-2 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019