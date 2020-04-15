Services
Clarrissa M. Ponder Obituary
Clarrissa M. Ponder

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was a member of Lampkins Chapel CME Church, Black Nurses Association and retired nurse at Norton Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamala, Valerie and Yvonne Ponder, Phyllis Brown, and Princess Green; sister in law, Jan Middleton, host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 funeral and burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
