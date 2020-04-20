|
Claude Harmon Bradley
New Albany - Claude Harmon Bradley, 92, of New Albany, Indiana passed away April 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born in New Albany, Indiana on September 7,1927 to the late Leon and Mary Harmon Bradley. He was a member of Northside Christian Church and was retired from DuPont Chemicals. Claude was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He served as past president of Falls of the Ohio Muzzleloader Club and Riverboat Sam's Camping Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Frances Salesman Bradley; and a brother, Leon "Bill" Bradley.
He is survived by two children, Mary Chism and Roger (Bobbie) Bradley; five grandchildren, David Bradley, Kristen Hanlin, Shawn Chism, Jeremy Chism and Aaron Chism; nine great-grandchildren, Nathan, Donna Nichole, Alexander, Allison, Rylan, MacKenzie, Ava, Maxwell and Brynn.
Visitation and Funeral Services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020