Claude P. Meers
Louisville - Claude P. Meers, 72, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1947 in Louisville to Dorothy I. Rownd Meers and the late Claude E. Meers.
Claude graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School in 1965 and received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1970. He retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after over 30 years of service.
Claude was a loving husband, son, father and brother. He will be most remembered for his fun loving personality, his love of golf and his appreciation for the outdoors and the wondrous works of the Lord in nature. Claude is a member of Ascension Catholic Parish, was a former Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America, a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and was an Air Force Veteran having served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Perry G. Meers and Alice Galitski; maternal grandparents, Leslie L. Rownd and Irene I. Bell and his feline companion, "Scratch".
Claude is survived by his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Bonnie Ruter Meers; children, Brian E. Meers and Suzanne A. Meers (Brian Waldner) of Athens, GA; sister, Carrie A. Yarbrough (Mark) of Dallas, TX and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Parish, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial contributions may be made to or Alley Cat Advocates.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020