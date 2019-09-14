|
Claude William "Sam" Keene Jr.
Louisville - Claude William "Sam" Keene Jr., 88, of Valley Station passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Sam was born October 1, 1930 here in Louisville to his late parents, Claude Sr.
and Ruth Keene. He is a member of the old Ralph Ave, Church of Christ, Retired
Louisville Firefighters Local #345 and a KY Colonel. Sam retired as Captain after 28 years of service with Louisville Fire Department and Fire Chief for Rohm & Haas Chemical Co. after 9 years of service. While with Rohm Haas he led a volunteer fire brigade during the DuPont fire disaster of August 1965 to contain and suppress fires, prevent further explosions and loss of life.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Jane (Cissell) Keene; three sisters, four brothers and a great grandson.
Survivors include five sons, Claude W. Keene III (Charlene), Richard F. Keene (Ann), Mark A. Keene (Vickie), David B. Keene (Phyllis) and Timothy L. Keene (Becky); nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 Monday and after 9:00 A.M. Tuesday.
Memorial gifts to Portland Christian School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019