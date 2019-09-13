|
Claudia Colbert
Shelbyville - Claudia Johnson Colbert, 84, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro. She was an inspiration to all she met was loved by all and never met a stranger. She was a member of Crestwood United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Glen Colbert; sons, Glen Colbert Jr. and Claude Colbert. She is survived by her daughter in law, Susan Colbert; grandson, Michael Gordon; granddaughter, Kayla Meeks (Jimmy-Jon); cousin, Peggy Hope; nephew, Duane Snyder; and several special friends, David and Doris Jean Deibel, Michelle Gray, Teri Turner and Barbara Albers. Funeral service will be Wednesday, 10 am, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood United Methodist Church or Hosparus. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019