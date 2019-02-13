Clauetta "Sue" Duncan



Jeffersonville, IN - A visitation for Clauetta "Sue" Duncan, 78 of Jeffersonville, IN will be on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 10am - 12:45 pm at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. A public memorial service will follow visitation at 1:00pm at Scotts. A private graveside service for family will take place directly after the memorial service. Sue passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.



Sue was born on May 10, 1940 to the late Howard and Bessie Rains. She worked at A.D. Campbell's in Middlesboro, KY, Kiddie Kampus in Taylor Mill, KY, Jazzercise in Jeffersonville, Walgreens in Jeffersonville, IN. Sue loved cooking, fashion, decorating, sewing, painting, the beach, animals and making memories with her family. She was the matriarch of her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren dearly.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harley "Joe" Duncan; son, Barry Duncan, and brothers, Kenneth Rains and Howard Rains, Jr.



Sue is survived by her loving daughters, Kimberlee Flaherty (Tim) and Angie Maxwell (Mark); siblings, Joe Rains (Mildred), Dorothy Pendelton, Martha Yeary (Ray), Betty Surkamp (Fred), and Judy Grout (John); grandchildren, Brandon Burchel (Meagen Burgin), Barry "Nick" Burchel (Barb), Beau Burchel (Stacey Selvey), Hannah Daiber (Nick), Cruz May, Remington Nordgren (Per), and Jessica Williams (Keith Egan); and great-grandchildren, Oscar, Harley Grace, Julia, Serenity, Khaleesi, Lukas, and Seth.



