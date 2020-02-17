|
|
Clay P. Baird, Sr.
Clarksville - Senator Clay P. Baird Sr., 94, of Clarksville, IN., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. Baird was a home builder and developer, author, member of American Legion Post 35, Clark Lodge No. 40, F.& A.M. and a member of Howard Park Christian Church. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville and served in the United States Army Air Force during WWII. Baird served two terms in the Indiana Senate representing District 45 which serves Clark and Floyd Counties and two terms as Clerk-Treasurer for the town of Clarksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents James P. and Amy Schuler Baird, and his wife of 40 years, Juanita.
He is survived by his sons, Clay Baird Jr., James Baird(Donna), and Erik Baird all of Clarksville, IN; daughter Amy Jones Ullrich (Albert) of Jeffersonville, IN., six grandchildren, Rande Jones, Corie Jones, Amber Holt, Maggie Baird, Olivia Baird, and Eden Baird; four great grandchildren, Gary Jones, Revan Holt, Julius Holt, and Aayla Holt, a sister Amy Jo Munich of Clarksville and his faithful caring companion Marilyn Allen of Clarksville, Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 PM at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Howard Park Christian Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. The family requests any gifts go to Howard Park Christian Church in Senator Baird's name. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020