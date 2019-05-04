|
Clayton "Pete" Blevins
Louisville - Clayton "Pete" Blevins, 75, entered into rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Blevins and his mother, Pearl Bratcher Blevins, 5 - brothers and 6- sisters; He a Mason and Shriner. Pete was involved in Big O Tires for 50 years. Left to cherish his memory is his Wife of 55 years, Christine; Brother, Gilbert (Peggy); He left behind two wonderful children, James (Diana) and Kathryne Hyland (JD); He has 5-grandchildren, Brittany, Holly, Clayton, Shelby, Jacob, and 1-great grandson, Mason. His Funeral service will be held on Monday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-8pm and after 10am on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019