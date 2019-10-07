|
|
Clayton Harper Dick Sr.
Louisville - Clayton Harper Dick Sr., age 82 passed away Friday, October 4th, 2019 in Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at noon with Brother, John Parkey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Ky. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Dick family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019