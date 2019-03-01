|
Clayton Kennedy Senn
Fern Creek - Infant Clayton Kennedy Senn, born on February 11, passed unexpectedly on February 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Megan N. Metcalf and Jeffrey K. Senn; grandparents, Charlie Senn, Phyllis Senn and Perry Metcalf (Chris); great-grandfather Julian "Pops" Ritchie; great-grandmother, Mary Norma Kennedy; aunts, Jessica Green and Jordan Metcalf; uncle, Justin "Jay" Moore. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Ritchie.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with private burial at St. Gregory Cemetery, Bardstown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PNC Bank, Clayton Kennedy Senn Memorial #3017554396
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019