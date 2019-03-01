Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Senn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Kennedy Senn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clayton Kennedy Senn Obituary
Clayton Kennedy Senn

Fern Creek - Infant Clayton Kennedy Senn, born on February 11, passed unexpectedly on February 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Megan N. Metcalf and Jeffrey K. Senn; grandparents, Charlie Senn, Phyllis Senn and Perry Metcalf (Chris); great-grandfather Julian "Pops" Ritchie; great-grandmother, Mary Norma Kennedy; aunts, Jessica Green and Jordan Metcalf; uncle, Justin "Jay" Moore. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Ritchie.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with private burial at St. Gregory Cemetery, Bardstown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PNC Bank, Clayton Kennedy Senn Memorial #3017554396

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now