|
|
Clayton Michael Paul Bono
Shelbyville - Clayton Michael Paul Bono, 25, of Cox's Creek, formerly of Shelbyville died February 27, 2019 in Louisville in a workplace accident.
Clayton was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a 2012 graduate of Martha Layne Collins High School. He was a certified welder. Clayton loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Peter & Vicki Bono, San Antonio, TX; his grandparents, Lois and Floyd Eaton, Farmington, MO; his daughter, EllieMae Grace Bono; his godmother, Angela Lewis, St. Louis, MO; his godfather, Douglas Robinson, Park Hills, MO; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrew Guagenti officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 P.M. Tuesday, March 5th at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 181 Old Seven Mile Pike, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019