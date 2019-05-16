|
Cledith Totman II
- - Cledith Totman II preceded in death by his wife Deana Totman and survived by children Cledith Eugene Totman III (Dude), Toni Renee Lege (Sissy) and Troy Wayne Totman (Wife Heather Totman). He also had 6 grandchildren Kimberly, Michael, Christopher, Shyann, Emily and Haley. His siblings Ellen Sartin, Barbara Totman and Rocky Totman. And 1 cat Handsome.
Cledith was a mechanic who retired and loved weekends with Ron and Randy at the flea market.
Celebration of Life at the St. Martins Brotherhood at 1502 Winter Ave. on Friday May 17th from 5-8pm
I LOVE YOU DADDY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019