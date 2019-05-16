Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Cledith Totman
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Martins Brotherhood
1502 Winter Ave.
Cledith Totman Ii


1948 - 2019
Cledith Totman Ii Obituary
Cledith Totman II

- - Cledith Totman II preceded in death by his wife Deana Totman and survived by children Cledith Eugene Totman III (Dude), Toni Renee Lege (Sissy) and Troy Wayne Totman (Wife Heather Totman). He also had 6 grandchildren Kimberly, Michael, Christopher, Shyann, Emily and Haley. His siblings Ellen Sartin, Barbara Totman and Rocky Totman. And 1 cat Handsome.

Cledith was a mechanic who retired and loved weekends with Ron and Randy at the flea market.

Celebration of Life at the St. Martins Brotherhood at 1502 Winter Ave. on Friday May 17th from 5-8pm

I LOVE YOU DADDY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
