Louisville - Cleo J. (Aberli) Bowen, 93, passed away on September 24th, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville with her family by her side.

Those who knew Cleo in life will remember her as a loving wife and mother. She was fiercely proud of her children and their accomplishments. She enjoyed living in both Florida and Northern California before returning to Louisville in 2002 to be near her sons.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank E. Kappesser and Charlotte (Lottie) Kappesser, and her brother Frank E. Kappesser. Ms. Bowen was married and widowed three times, to Walter P. Aberli (1947-1973), Raymond I. Fields (1976-1985), and Dale M. Bowen (1985-2000).

She is survived by four sons, Perry W. Aberli (Georgann O'Quinn), Walter P. Aberli, Jr. (Loretta), Donald A. Aberli (Susan) and David A. Aberli (Cindy), stepdaughters, Sue Aunan (Tom) and Barbara Bowen Eidt, 12 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her home caregivers, Madeline, Sandy, Erica, Betty, Jannette, and Znobbie, as well as the staff at Baptist Hospital for their loving care during her illness.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
