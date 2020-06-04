Cleo Meador Wise
Cleo Meador Wise

10/23/1929 -

5/31/2020

Cleo was a native of Louisville. She was the daughter of Richard and Edna Meador. She was a Catholic and a member of St. Lawrence, St. Raphael and St. Brigid Parishes throughout the years. She graduated from J. M. Atherton High School for Girls. She was married to the late John E. Wise for more than 55 years. Cleo is survived by 5 children: Donna (Tony) Sansone, Jerry (Lynn) Wise, Carol Miller (Art Henry), Kathy Blessinger and Michael (Susan) Wise; sister, Diana Walls. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Cleo was a homemaker while her children were young. Later in life she became the owner of the Knitter's Loft (small knitting and crocheting shop in the Louisville Highlands. She taught people how to knit and crochet. After closing the shop Cleo enjoyed working with children. During her retirement years she worked at the following afterschool programs: St Raphael, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Agnes.

Cleo also enjoyed spending time with her friend's playing cards, bingo and bunco.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Team Kentucky Fund at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/PPC/KYCOVID-19Donate




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
