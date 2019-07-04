|
|
Cleota Stone Orr
Louisville - 105, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Helen Doston, Geraldine Wickliffe,
William Orr and Michael Orr (Yvonne);17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Church,3601 Virginia Ave., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019