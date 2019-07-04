Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleota Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleota Stone Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleota Stone Orr Obituary
Cleota Stone Orr

Louisville - 105, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

She was a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Helen Doston, Geraldine Wickliffe,

William Orr and Michael Orr (Yvonne);17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Church,3601 Virginia Ave., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now