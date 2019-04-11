|
Clerona M. Downs
Louisville - 96, passed away April 7, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory and honor her legacy are her children Ronald Evans Young (Carol Ross), Otis Young (Loretta), Bobbie Jo Shontee (Raymond), Robert Gregory Downs (Sheila), Elizabeth Carol Brooks (Wesley); 30 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren; and 35 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Roy Lee Campbell; Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Green Castle Baptist Church, 4970 Murphy Lane. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019