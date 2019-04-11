Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clerona Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clerona M. Downs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clerona M. Downs Obituary
Clerona M. Downs

Louisville - 96, passed away April 7, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory and honor her legacy are her children Ronald Evans Young (Carol Ross), Otis Young (Loretta), Bobbie Jo Shontee (Raymond), Robert Gregory Downs (Sheila), Elizabeth Carol Brooks (Wesley); 30 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren; and 35 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Roy Lee Campbell; Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Green Castle Baptist Church, 4970 Murphy Lane. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now