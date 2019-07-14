|
Cletus J.
Cletus J. Hardy, Sr.
Louisville - Cletus J. Hardy, Sr.,92, husband to the late Betty Jo Hardy, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019.
Cletus retired from Brown & Williamson after 38 years of service and was an Army veteran of WW II.
He is survived by his children, David Hardy (Cynthia), Kenneth Hardy (Pat), Kathy Parker (Rick), Clete Hardy (Juli) along with 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to The Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202. (502-582-7706)
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019