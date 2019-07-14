Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Cletus J. Hardy Sr.

Cletus J. Hardy Sr. Obituary
Cletus J.

Cletus J. Hardy, Sr.

Louisville - Cletus J. Hardy, Sr.,92, husband to the late Betty Jo Hardy, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019.

Cletus retired from Brown & Williamson after 38 years of service and was an Army veteran of WW II.

He is survived by his children, David Hardy (Cynthia), Kenneth Hardy (Pat), Kathy Parker (Rick), Clete Hardy (Juli) along with 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 pm until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to The Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202. (502-582-7706)

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
