Cliff Riede
Cliff Riede

Cliff Riede passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born June 6, 1957 to Keller and Jean Riede.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Sprague Riede, his parents and his brother, Randy Riede.

He is survived by his children Bobby Riede (Caroline) and Jessica Riede (Levi Bishop); siblings Jenny Ostertag (Mike), Sally Stouffer (Nick), Keller Jr., Dr. (Therese) and Jill Riede (Phillip McKinney), 6 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews; aunt Claire Willinger and many cousins.

Cliff graduated from Waggener High School, was previously employed at Little Sisters of the Poor, and retired from OPC Pest Services. He was always willing to help others, loved to cook, watch sports, take things apart (forgetting to put them back together) and a master of trivia.

Cliff chose cremation with no funeral.

Expression of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choice or plant a tree in his memory.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to riede3417@gmail.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
