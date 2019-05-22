|
Clifford Arthur Kice III
Farmington, UT - Clifford Arthur Kice lll, age 61, passed away on May 17, 2019 at his home in Farmington, Utah.
He was raised in Louisville, KY and graduated from both Doss High School and Sullivan University. Cliff and his wife eventually moved to Utah to be near her family.
His interest included music (writing lyrics and melodies) and literature. Spending time writing several mystery books in a series called Beach Bum Books; his passion always included the Beach and Ocean. He was also a carpenter at heart and could build most anything.
Cliff was born on Oct. 5, 1957 in Louisville, Ky and is preceded in death by his mother Mary Virginia Kice.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Brenda of 33 years, Christopher Wheeler (Marge), Jennifer Mayes (Eric), Todd Kice (Rebecca), Tiffany Roberts, and Chase Kice (Brittany), 12 grand children and 1 great grand child.
Cliff is also survived by his father, Clifford A. Kice, Jr. and sister, Kathy Kice Bundy, both of Louisville, KY.
Visitation is being held in Farmington Utah on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with a Funeral Service on May 24, 2019. Graveside memorial to be held at Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019
