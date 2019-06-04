Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace and Truth Fellowship Church
1601 Greentree Court
Clarksville, IN
View Map
Clifford B. Stocksdale Jr. Obituary
Clifford B. Stocksdale, Jr.

Clarksvile - Clifford B. Stocksdale Jr., 94 years of age passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born November 2, 1924 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Clifford Stocksdae and Katherine Schlageter. Clifford was an Army Veteran of World War II serving in the 17th Airborne Division in the Battle of the Bulge, he was a purple heart and bronze star recipient for his service to his country. Clifford retired from Colgate Palmolive in 1979 and was employed at Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville for over 25 years. He attended Grace and Truth Fellowship Church in Clarksville, and was an avid golfer as well as a thoroughbred horse racing enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Marilyn "Mickey" Stocksdale and his daughter Jan Neuwirth.

Survivors include his son, Clifford "Skip" Stocksdale III (Rita), grandchildren, Todd Stocksdale (Dana), Jared Stocksdale (Andrea), and Kristin King (T.J.), great-grandchildren, Sydney, Grayson, Colton, Canaan, Hannah, Hadley, and Haven, step-sister, Eleanor Snider, son-in-law, Greg Neuwirth.

Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Thursday at Grace and Truth Fellowship Church, 1601 Greentree Court, Clarksville, Indiana with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019
