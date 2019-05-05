|
|
Clifford Coleman Martin
Louisville - 96, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 while at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on April 7, 1923 in Edmondson County, KY to the late Arthur and Nellie Martin. In his younger years Clifford played baseball for local teams, bowled and played golf. He and his late wife, Anna L. Martin, were also members of St. James United Church of Christ, and he retired from Auto Glass & Upholstery, now called Safe Lite.
Along with his wife and parents; his brothers, Earl, Harold and Ted Martin have preceded him in death. Here to carry on his memory are his children, Larry Martin (Laura), Michael Martin (Glenda) and Sharon Trommler; grandchildren, Becky DiCicco (Joey) and Ashley Trommler; great grandchildren, Lucy and Joey DiCicco; and his siblings, Don Martin and Margaret Hatfield.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 9th from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Clifford will begin at 12pm on Friday, May 10th at the funeral home, with a private entombment taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019