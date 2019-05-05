Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
For more information about
Clifford Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Coleman Martin


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford Coleman Martin Obituary
Clifford Coleman Martin

Louisville - 96, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 while at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on April 7, 1923 in Edmondson County, KY to the late Arthur and Nellie Martin. In his younger years Clifford played baseball for local teams, bowled and played golf. He and his late wife, Anna L. Martin, were also members of St. James United Church of Christ, and he retired from Auto Glass & Upholstery, now called Safe Lite.

Along with his wife and parents; his brothers, Earl, Harold and Ted Martin have preceded him in death. Here to carry on his memory are his children, Larry Martin (Laura), Michael Martin (Glenda) and Sharon Trommler; grandchildren, Becky DiCicco (Joey) and Ashley Trommler; great grandchildren, Lucy and Joey DiCicco; and his siblings, Don Martin and Margaret Hatfield.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 9th from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Clifford will begin at 12pm on Friday, May 10th at the funeral home, with a private entombment taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now