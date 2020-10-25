Clifford Deckard

Clifford DeckardLouisville - Clifford Elton Deckard, 93, entered in to rest on October 25, 2020.He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Peggy Deckard.Clifford leaves behind his wife, Faye; children, Steve (Kerry) Deckard, Tim Deckard, Pam Gillock; grandchildren, Dylan, Kadi, Tim, Candice, and Blaine.The funeral service for Clifford will be at Advantage Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10:00am with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00pm to 8:00 at the funeral home.