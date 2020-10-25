Clifford Deckard
Louisville - Clifford Elton Deckard, 93, entered in to rest on October 25, 2020.
He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Peggy Deckard.
Clifford leaves behind his wife, Faye; children, Steve (Kerry) Deckard, Tim Deckard, Pam Gillock; grandchildren, Dylan, Kadi, Tim, Candice, and Blaine.
The funeral service for Clifford will be at Advantage Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10:00am with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00pm to 8:00 at the funeral home.