Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford "Frank" Gentry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford "Frank" Gentry Obituary
Clifford "Frank" Gentry

Louisville - Clifford "Frank" Gentry, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Margaret Gentry, his brothers Everett Gentry, Roy Gentry and sister Dorothy Lane.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Gale Porter Gentry, daughters Donna Robbins (Jack), and Diana Elfert (Jay), three grandchildren- Leslie Linde, Lyndsey Popham and Chase Eifert, and five great grandchildren- Avery, Jaxon, Addison, Stella and Jude.

He served in the U.S. Army and is retired President of Loudon Sheet Metal Company, Inc. and Past President of KSMCA.

He also served as Elder of Buechel Presbyterian Church, a member of Buechel Masonic Lodge 896 and attended the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University.

He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends, frequenting his favorite restaurants, playing golf and was an avid UK fan.

Thanks to those so attentive to his medical needs including Dr. Keith Carter, the team at Norton Brownsboro Wound Healing Center and Baptist Health.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 PM with the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -