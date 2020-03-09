|
Clifford "Frank" Gentry
Louisville - Clifford "Frank" Gentry, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Margaret Gentry, his brothers Everett Gentry, Roy Gentry and sister Dorothy Lane.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Gale Porter Gentry, daughters Donna Robbins (Jack), and Diana Elfert (Jay), three grandchildren- Leslie Linde, Lyndsey Popham and Chase Eifert, and five great grandchildren- Avery, Jaxon, Addison, Stella and Jude.
He served in the U.S. Army and is retired President of Loudon Sheet Metal Company, Inc. and Past President of KSMCA.
He also served as Elder of Buechel Presbyterian Church, a member of Buechel Masonic Lodge 896 and attended the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University.
He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends, frequenting his favorite restaurants, playing golf and was an avid UK fan.
Thanks to those so attentive to his medical needs including Dr. Keith Carter, the team at Norton Brownsboro Wound Healing Center and Baptist Health.
Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 PM with the funeral service at 12:00 PM at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020