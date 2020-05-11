Clifford Warner Seaton
Clifford Warner Seaton

Louisville - Clifford Warner Seaton, 81 passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He was a native of Nashville, TN, an Air Force Veteran and a self employed insurance agent.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Evelyn Seaton, brother William Davis Seaton, son Michael Davis Seaton and granddaughter Josie.

Survivors include his daughter Vivian (Seaton) Gaddis and her husband Danny Eugene Gaddis, Sr.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Cliff's High View and New View Family for their support, kindness and prayers.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
