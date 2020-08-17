Clifton Eugene Hunter, Sr.Louisville - Clifton Eugene Hunter, Sr., 79, loving husband to Donna (Allen) Hunter, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Louisville. He was born to the late Cornelius "Granddaddy Hunter" and Mary (Wells) "Momma Mitt" in Ekron, Kentucky on July 21, 2020.Clifton was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam as sergeant in the 4th Infantry. While in Vietnam, he had the privilege of serving as color guard for President Lyndon Johnson and had the honor of shaking his hand.Clifton worked in the Arms Warehouse as foreman in Fort Knox and retired after 33 years of service. He was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for the YMCA in 2004. And he was a member of American Legion Post # 287.Besides his wife of nearly 57 years he is survived by 4 children, his sister Carly Jo Stubbs, 12 grandchildren, along with 7 great-grandchildren.