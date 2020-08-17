1/1
Clifton Eugene Hunter Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Eugene Hunter, Sr.

Louisville - Clifton Eugene Hunter, Sr., 79, loving husband to Donna (Allen) Hunter, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Louisville. He was born to the late Cornelius "Granddaddy Hunter" and Mary (Wells) "Momma Mitt" in Ekron, Kentucky on July 21, 2020.

Clifton was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam as sergeant in the 4th Infantry. While in Vietnam, he had the privilege of serving as color guard for President Lyndon Johnson and had the honor of shaking his hand.

Clifton worked in the Arms Warehouse as foreman in Fort Knox and retired after 33 years of service. He was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for the YMCA in 2004. And he was a member of American Legion Post # 287.

Besides his wife of nearly 57 years he is survived by 4 children, his sister Carly Jo Stubbs, 12 grandchildren, along with 7 great-grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved