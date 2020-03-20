|
Clifton "Cliff" Glenn Lewis Jr.
Clifton Glenn Lewis Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Louisville, with family at his side. Cliff was born in Louisville on Sept. 8, 1937 and was a proud graduate of Valley High School and Western Kentucky University, where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in education and counselling. Cliff was a dedicated husband and loving father, son, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Cliff was a retired teacher and guidance counselor in the Jefferson Co. public school system, serving as president of Jefferson Co. Teachers Association (1974-75) and later being named JCTA's Guidance Counselor of the Year.
Cliff's deep faith was essential to him, and he was a longtime pastor and faithful member of Community of Christ in Valley Station. An avid rose grower and wood worker, Cliff also loved tennis. He coached at Western High School and published a resource for coaches called the Premier Tennis Scorebook.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 59 years, Nellie Blanche (Lowman) Lewis, and daughter, Lori Lewis, both of Louisville, and his son, Michael Lewis, of Los Angeles, CA. Donations in Cliff's memory may be made to HealthEd Connect and Community of Christ in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020